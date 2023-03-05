Saiyami Kher has often spoken about her enthusiasm for sports. In fact, the actress will be seen in a sports drama very soon. She will be bringing her love for cricket on screen in R Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer, in which she plays the role of a cricketer, with Abhishek Bachchan playing her coach. As Women’s Premiere League began on March 4, Saiyami took to Twitter a day later to express her happiness at seeing women rule on the cricket pitch.

She also said that it has been a childhood dream of hers to play cricket and would like to fulfill it next year if she is not busy with acting projects. “I played every game possible in school, except the gentleman’s game. From gathering 11 girls to make a team, to today watching the WPL feels like a personal win. Maybe, I could fulfil my childhood dream & try for the selections next year if I’m not shooting (wink emoji)," she tweeted.

While we are not sure if the last part was said in jest, Saiyami did attach a video of her practicing in the net with the tweet. Check it out:

The Women’s Premier League got off to a star-studded start as Bollywood actors Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon entertained the audience their performances at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Saiyami’s character in Ghoomer is inspired by the story of Károly Takács, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. In a chat with Bombay Times, Balki had said, “Ghoomer is neither a traditional cricket film, nor meant to be a women’s cricket story or about women empowerment or gender dynamics. It’s about an individual’s resilience who refuses to wallow in self-pity. This character happens to be a woman."

