Sajid Khan Gets Trolled After His First Public Appearance Post Bigg Boss 16 Exit

Bollywood director Sajid Khan recently made his first public appearance, since his exit from Bigg Boss 16. Last week, two major contenders for the Bigg Boss trophy, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik exited the show because of their prior commitments as the show got extended. After his exit, Sajid was seen for the first time at a special screening of the film Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the event including Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi and Rhea Chakraborty.

Sajid looked unusually camera shy during the event. A video shared on celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page shows the filmmaker standing awkwardly and maintaining distance from the shutterbugs while politely declining requests to be clicked.

After the video was shared on Instagram, Sajid was trolled by a large number of users. His Big Boss journey had been a chaotic one as many had opposed his participation in the show, considering the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Sajid had been accused by several actresses and models of sexual harassment.

The trolling has apparently continued even after his exit from the show. One of the comments read, “Kitna Seedha ban raha hai yeh (How he is trying to put up a good image)", while another user said, “Achha hua buddha bahar aa gaya (Good that the oldie came out of the show)". A third user was quick to point out the allegations against him saying, “He is being papped? Really? You should have some responsibilities towards whom you promote. Do not promote a man who has been accused of sexual harassment by 14 women."

