Sajid Nadiadwala Elected as President of Indian Film & TV Producers Council for the 11th Time

Sajid Nadiadwala was unanimously re-elected as president of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) at the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is the 11th year in a row that Nadiadwala has been president. The AGM saw the induction of two new directors and the new board composition as follows: Ratan Jain, NR Pachisia, Madhu Matena, Shyam Bajaj, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Rajat Rawail, Shyamashis Bhattacharya, Dinesh Vijan, Nitin Vaidya, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ramesh Taurani.

Nadiadwala expressed satisfaction that the pandemic has ebbed and that box office business is once again flourishing. He added that he would soon lead a delegation to the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to discuss concerns pertaining to the sector.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aoc2U3G6KLk" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

The meeting paid tribute to all the departed souls during the year including Lata Mangeshkar and IFTPC former director Vijay Galani.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is among the most successful producers of Bollywood. He is also called the hit machine for the sheer number of blockbusters he has produced. Sajid has been contributing to the Indian film industry since 1992 as a producer and director.

Besides his contributions to the Indian film industry as a producer and director, Sajid Nadiadwala has launched many fresh faces, who have now become superstars in the industry. He also launched Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap. Interestingly, Ahan Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty was also launched by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid Nadiadwala is also producing Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem ki Katha.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here