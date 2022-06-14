Saju Navodaya's Pothum Thala Is Last Phase Of Shooting

The production work for the upcoming Malayalam film Pothum Thala, written and directed by Anil Karakulam, has almost come to an end. The film is produced by Shaju Valappan, under the banner of Valappan Creations. The shooting has been completed largely in and around Chalakudy and other nearby areas.

The story is about how circumstances completely change the life of a young man named Antony, played by Saju Navodaya. Antony is a young man who doesn’t take his life seriously and is engaged in gambling and alcohol. However, when local authorities start cracking down on a local cattle theft, Antony is falsely implicated and the resulting circumstances make him turn into a goon. His revenge against those who framed him and his fight to prove his innocence forms the crux of the story.

This is a career-defining role for Saju Navodaya, as the actor was previously seen in only humorous comic roles. Saju is taking a detour from his comic avatar. The film is touted to be a complete commercial potboiler. The first look poster of the movie came out about a month ago. Take a look at it.

Sunil Sukhada, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Vayoor, Prasad Muhamma, Nandakishore, Jose Mampully, Sunny Nilambur, Adv. Roy, Unnikrishnan MA, Manoj Pulari, Unni S. Nair, Pexon Abos, Rajneesh, Nina Kurup, Shibina Rani, Anjana Appukuttan, Manju Subhash, Zahira and Aparna Manju are also a part of the cast of the film. Sreerag C Raju is the chief associate director and editor for the film. The music for the film Pothum Thala is composed by Shamej Sreedhar.

