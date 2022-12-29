Sakhi Gokhale To Rejoin The Play Amar Photo Studio After Returning From Abroad

Marathi actress Sakhi Gokhale’s fans were disappointed a little when she had to leave India to pursue her higher studies abroad. Now, there is good news for them, as Sakhi has returned and is all set to act again. Sakhi is rejoining the play, Amar Photo Studio. It is one of those Marathi plays that have entertained every theatre lover in Maharashtra. The comic punches and riveting twists are the lifelines of this play. If we talk about the performances, the cast and Sakhi’s acting have been admired by the viewers.

She informed her fans about this development on Instagram. The Dil Dimag Aur Batti actress captioned her post, “When I took a longish break to go pursue my higher education, I had to say goodbye to my dear Amar Photo Studio and @parnapeace stepped in & held the fort! And, now it’s time to bid adieu. We’re performing the last few shows, don’t miss them. Both Parna & I will be performing. So catch both! Hehe! Tickets now available on BookMyShow! See you soooooon! "

Advertisement

The audiences are extremely happy with this update. They are even happier that Parna Pethe, who replaced Sakhi in her absence, is not going to exit from the play. But Sakhi has not yet clarified with her entry, which character will be enacted by Parna. The announcement has also informed that the troupe is going to perform a few last shows of Amar Photo Studio. This has made viewers even more determined to watch this play. They have requested Sakhi and other members of the group to perform shows in cities like Dombivli, Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik.

Advertisement

The play revolves around the story of a 27-year-old boy Apurva or Apu (Suvrat Joshi). Apu is preparing to go to the United States to pursue his higher studies. His girlfriend Tanu (Sakhi) feels that their long-term relationship is not going to work and insists that they should break up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here