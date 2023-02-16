Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who gained popularity from TV serials, has not chosen any life partner even at the age of 50. Sakshi is still living a single life. Living her life on her terms, the actress took a major step in 2018. At the age of 45, she became a mother when she adopted a baby girl. Sakshi named her darling daughter, Dityaa — which is another name for Goddess Lakshmi.

Born in 1973 in Alwar, Rajasthan, Sakshi Tanwar has played lead roles in many TV serials and movies alongside actors like Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in 2016 in the blockbuster film Dangal. She also acted in a satirical drama with Sunny Deol, Mohalla Assi released in 2018.

Sakshi Tanwar’s professional life has always been the talk of the town as she has won hearts on the small screen and silver screens and also through her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was also cast in other web series including The Final Call, Mission Over Mars and Mai: A Mother’s Rage.

Sakshi’s career has spanned more than two decades, and several times the news of her relationships gained momentum. Once it was reported that Sakshi is getting married secretly. However, later she denied these reports. The actress’ name was also linked to actor and television presenter Sameer Kochhar. There were many reports that she was dating Kochhar.

Sakshi Tanwar got recognition from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

For a long time, Sakshi has been active on TV. She made her first television debut in 1998 with Albela Sur Mela, Between 2011 and 2014, she played the role of Priya Kapoor, opposite Ram Kapoor, in the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Sakshi Tanwar did a great job in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

The actress gained fame for her role as Parvati Agarwal in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap opera, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show was telecast for about 8 years (from 2000 to 2008).

Sakshi Tanwar has been part of several other shows including Kutumb, Devi, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Crime Patrol, Balika Vadhu, Code Red and Tyohaar Ki Thaali.

