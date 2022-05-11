Sakshi Tanwar Recalls Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Days, Reveals She Did Not Attend Any Wedding For 8 Years

Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show ran successfully for eight years (2000-2008) and Sakshi played the role of Parvati Agarwal in it. Even years after, Sakshi is often remembered as Parvati. However, in a recent interview, Sakshi Tanwar recalled her Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii days and talked about how busy schedule she had while working on that show. The actress revealed she was so occupied with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii that she could not even attend a wedding for eight long years.

“Nothing polishes you like television; it’s that daily polishing of your craft. It’s very demanding. But what I have learned is that there has to be a balance in everything, including your work. There was a time when my work was my everything. When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time," Sakshi told Femina as cited by Hindustan Times.

Sakshi further explained how she now tries to create a balance between personal and professional life. She mentioned that she takes on work that fits in her life so that she can get time to spend with family and her daughter. “So, I just feel that, now, in the phase that I’m in, work is important, but it’s (only) a part of my life. Now I try to do the work that fits in my life smoothly, where I can be with my daughter and my family. I want to go to her school, I want to drop her and pick her up every day. I think Covid-19 has taught all of us that in a big, big way," she added.

On the work front, Sakshi Tanwar was last seen in Netflix’s Mai. In the show, she played the role of a mother who tried to bring justice to her daughter’s murder. The show also starred Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran and Anant Vidhaat among others.

