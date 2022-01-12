Sakshi Tanwar’s Journey from an IAS Aspirant To Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Star

Sakshi Tanwar’s journey in the television industry is commendable. The actress became a renowned face for her performance as Parvati Aggarwal
in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. But did you know that Sakshi
wanted to become an IAS officer? Yes, that’s true. She was preparing
for civil exams when she was offered a job in media and the rest is
history. On the actress’ 49th birthday, here are some lesser-known
facts about her.
1- An IAS Aspirant
Sakshi Tanwar revealed in one of her previous interviews that she was
planning on going for the civil services but was asked to replace a
co-anchor on a show where her friend was working. Sakshi accepted the
offer and made her television debut with the 1998 show Albela Sur
Mela, which she hosted for a while. Sakshi’s next show Kahaani
Ghar Ghar Kii made her a household name.
2- Job As A Sales Trainee And Salary At A Clothing Company
Sakshi Tanwar, born on January 12 in 1973 in Rajasthan’s Alwar, is the
daughter of a retired CBI officer. She was a bright student since her
childhood. Sakshi graduated from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram
College For Women. She had no interest in acting initially so she
worked as a sales trainee at a 5-Star hotel. As per reports, she also
worked at a clothing company at a salary of Rs 900.
3- Fame After Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Sakshi became popular after her show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii aired on
television. This show showed the story of married couple Parvati
Aggarwal, an ideal daughter-in-law trying to keep her joint family
together, and Om Aggarwal. Sakshi played the role of Parvati Aggarwal
in the TV series that aired for 8 years. After this, Sakshi was a part
of shows like Kahaani Hamare Mahabharat Ki, Balika Vadhu and Crime
Patrol 2. In 2011, Ekta Kapoor signed Sakshi for her new show Bade
Achhe Lagte Hain. Sakshi co-starred with Ram Kapoor in the show which
became everyone’s favourite in a short period of time.
4- Sakshi’s Daughter Dityaa
Sakshi Tanwar isn’t married yet. However, she is a single parent to a
girl named Dityaa. Sakshi adopted Dityaa in 2018, when she was just 9
months old.
