Sakshi Tanwar's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki To Return On Television - Are You Feeling Nostalgic?

Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after she essayed the role of Parvati in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show ran for over eight years (2000-2008) and was widely loved by the audience. However, it’s now time for the audience to relive Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii days.

Yes, you read it right. After almost 14 years, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki is all set to return to your television screens soon. However, details like the premiere date and time of the show have not been announced so far.

For the unversed, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki starred actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, and Shweta Kawatraa among others. The show explored the world of a Marwadi joint family where Parvati was an ideal daughter-in-law whereas Om was the ideal son. While the show dealt with daily matters and trivial issues of a household, it also explained how sometimes one must stand against their loved ones to do what is morally right.

Earlier this year, Sakshi Tanwar recalled her Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki days and talked about how busy her schedule she had while working on that show. She also revealed she was so occupied with the show that she could not even attend a wedding for eight long years. “Nothing polishes you like television; it’s that daily polishing of your craft. It’s very demanding. But what I have learned is that there has to be a balance in everything, including your work. There was a time when my work was my everything. When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time," Sakshi told Femina.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Tanwar was also recently seen in Netflix’s Mai. In the show, she played the role of a mother who tried to bring justice to her daughter’s murder. The show also starred Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran and Anant Vidhaat among others.

