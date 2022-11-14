Salaam Venky Trailer: Kajol Is Here With An Emotional Story; Aamir Khan Makes Special Appearance

The trailer of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky has been released. On Monday, the actress took to Twitter to share the 2 minutes 18 seconds clip. “Get ready to live life Venky size 💫 #SalaamVenkyTrailer out now!" she wrote.

The trailer begins with a cute conversation between a mother-son duo. It showcases Kajol as a mother and actor Vishal Jethwa as Venkatesh aka Venky, sharing a very special mother-son bond. The trailer also depicts that Venky has a deteriorating health condition but despite it, he aims to fulfill all his dreams. At one point in the trailer, the mother-son duo can be heard saying Rajesh Khanna’s iconic dialogue from the film Anand, ‘Zindagi lamb nahi badi honi chahiye babumoshai’. It also features a glimpse of Prakash Raj. However, what will also surely catch your attention is Aamir Khan making a special appearance towards the end of the promo.

Besides Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Kajol shared, “I feel, I am very fortunate to play the role of Sujata in Salaam Venky and also being directed by Revathy. Since the day I heard about the idea of the film, it touched my heart too deeply and I knew I definitely wanted to be a part of this wonderful story."

Veteran actor and filmmaker Revathy also added, “Salaam Venky is a project that is extremely close to my heart. I’ve always believed that mothers are real heroes and through Salaam Venky, it’s my absolute pleasure to be able to tell this incredible true story of a similar mother and her unconditional love for her son."

The producer of the film Suuraj Sinngh said, “It was a wonderful experience to be associated with Kajol and Revathy Ma’am. We are truly blessed that we are able to deliver such a beautiful and powerful story to the audience and we strongly believe that Salaam Venky is a story that will touch millions of hearts."

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

