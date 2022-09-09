Salaar Director Prashanth Neel Upset With Prabhas? Know The Reason

Rebel star Prabhas is currently working on various big-budget projects, including Salaar, Adipurush and Project K. As the Bahubali actor is working with Prashanth Neel, the KGF fame, for Salaar, it has come to light that the director is no longer happy with him.

According to a report by Track Tollywood, the Salaar director is finding it difficult to work with Prabhas because of his other commitments.

Moreover, what’s troubling the director, even more, is the performance and look of the Bahubali actor not suiting his Salaar character. Since Prabhas is busy with other films as well, his look has changed and often comes in conflict with Salaar. Simultaneously, the actor is also shooting for Nag Ashwin’s next film as well as Project K with Deepika Padukone.

Salaar is promised to be packed with mass, action, and adventure. Headlined by Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Hearsay is that Prabhas will be seen playing the dual role of two brothers who lock horns against each other. And, the actor has even finished shooting for one of the double roles. Additionally, as per the latest reports, the film has only finished 30 per cent of the shoot and is slated to hit the marquee by April next year.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the antagonist, while Jagapathi Babu and Eeswari Rao are in pivotal roles in the project. The film has stunts choreographed by KGF and Vikram fame duo Anbariv (Anbu and Arivu).

Prabhas has had one release this year namely Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office.

