Salaar Makers Tease New Announcement, Excited Prabhas Fans Guess 'What Will It Be?'

Prabhas’ Salaar is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers announced on Saturday that they will be launching the first unit of the highly anticipated movie on August 15 i.e on the auspicious occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. While it is not yet known what the announcement will be, the news has surely left Prabhas’ fans super excited. Some social media users wondered if the teaser of the film will be released on August 15 whereas others speculated that the makers might announce the release date of the film.

“Guess what will be the announcement?" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “"What if the Announcement on Aug 15th is about the Teaser Of #Salaar?"

Advertisement

Here’s how fans are waiting for the big announcement.

Guess what will be the announcement #Salaar update on I-Day at 12.58PM #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/RrnT53O9YG

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is expected to be a spectacular visual experience. Earlier this year, it was reported that the shooting of Salaar is underway at a fast pace. Reportedly, the film will be a treat for action lovers too and director Prashanth has shot action scenes that have never been seen before in the history of Telugu cinema.

Advertisement

Director Prashanth earlier ruled the box office and impressed everyone with KGF: Chapter 2 which starred Yash in the lead. After the massive success of KGF, it is now being speculated that Salaar will be a blockbuster too.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra To Ellen DeGeneres; Celebs Mourn Unfortunate Demise Of Anne Heche

Apart from Prabhas, The film also stars Shruti Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead. The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here