Salaar: Prabhas, KGF Director Drop New Poster; Film To Now Clash With Hrithik Roshan's Fighter

It is official! Prabhas will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone at the box office, well at least as of now. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prabhas and KGF director Prashant Neel released a new poster of Salaar and revealed their new release date. The Telugu film has been delayed from its April 2023 release date and will now release on September 28, 2023. Salaar will now clash with Fighter, starring Hrithik and Deepika in the lead.

On Monday, Prabhas, Prashant and the production house Hombale Films shared a new, gory poster of the film. In the poster, Prabhas stood with blood-covered Khandas (an Indian sword) in his hands while a pool of dead bodies lay around him. The poster teased Prabhas in a ferocious, raw, and massy avatar. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika starrer Fighter had announced its release date in March.

Advertisement

Salaar is touted as a mass action and adventure film. The movie is shot around the globe in countries such as India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The first installment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment. While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this. The bar for the movie has already been set quite high.

Prabhas is paired with Shruti Haasan in the film while Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others play key roles. It is also said that Hombale Film’s Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400 plus crores.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here