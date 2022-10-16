Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's First Look As Vardharaja Mannaar Sends Chills Down Spine; Take A Look

On the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday, the makers of Salaar treated fans to his first look from the film. Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Salaar features Prabhas in the lead while Prithiviraj plays the role of Vardharaja Mannaar.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Hombale Films shared the poster along with a birthday wish for the actor. “Parallel or mainstream, Arthouse or commercial, he has always made sure to strike a balance n delivered stupendously with an entertaining n engaging act. To the most versatile @PrithviOfficial a very Happy Birthday," they tweeted.

In the poster, Prithviraj sported a raw, rugged look. The actor sported a scar a bearded look with a scar featured in one of his cheeks. He sported a nose ring, earrings, and a black tilak. Check out the poster below:

Advertisement

Speaking about Prithviraj’s character, director Prashanth Neel said, “Having such a superstar like Prithviraj in the film is an absolute pleasure. We couldn’t have had a better Vardharaja Mannaar. The way he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance. The drama is surely going to be insane having him in the movie. Being a superstar in the Malayalam industry he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerized to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films. While Salaar is big in itself, the film becomes even more promising for Prashanth Neel is at the helm of it. Having delivered two of the biggest films in recent years — KGF and KGF 2, Prashanth has certainly emerged to be one of the biggest Pan India directors.

Advertisement

The film stars Prabhas in the lead, who is paired with Shruti Haasan. Besides Prabhas, Shruti and Prithviraj, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others in the key role. The film is set to release in five languages in 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here