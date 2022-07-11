Salam Cholli Lyrical Video From Malayalam Movie Two Men Gets Good Response

The latest lyrical video from the Malayalam film Two Men was released on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha and it’s getting a good response from the viewers. Malayalam superstar Mammotty released the video song Salaam Cholli on July 9. The music video has already garnered over 5.2 lakh views on YouTube.

The video features Irshad Ali, M A Nishad, Binu Pappu, Lenaa, Sudheer Karamana, Renji Panicker, Anumol, Arya Badai, Sohan Seenulal, Mithun Ramesh and Arfaaaz Iqbal. Ghazal singers Imthiyas Beegum and Raaza Razaq have given voice for this track. Raaza Razaq has also composed the music to the lyrics penned by Shahul Hameed.

Two Men is said to be a comeback for Imthiyas Beegum & Raaza Razaq to the Malayalam film industry. The music video is shot at various locations in Kerala.

“One of the most beautiful and amazing tracks I’ve heard. I keep listening to it over and over again, lovely lyrics, thankzzz,’’ wrote a viewer.

Another user commented, “Loved it….feeling it inside. Thank you, team, for the wonderful song and music…..waiting for the movie."

In Two Men MA Nishad and Irshad Ali are playing the two protagonists, who are going through hardships in their lives. The film is the first of its kind of Malayalam movie in which a road trip will be the main plot. A significant part of the movie has been filmed in the United Arab Emirates.

The film starts with a crime and then the accused runs away into a desolate desert. In between that, he finds another person running from his destiny. The trailer of the MA Nishad directorial was released recently.

The film has been bankrolled by Manuel Cruz Darwin, under the banner of D Group.

