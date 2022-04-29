Salim Ghouse Death, A Look at Veteran Actor’s Career

Actor Salim Ghouse, who played Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal’s TV series Bharat Ek Khoj, passed away at the age of 70. His wife Anita Salim confirmed that the veteran actor breathed his last at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He experienced pain in his chest, on April 27 night, and passed away on April 30 morning due to a cardiac arrest.

Salim Ghouse has acted in a number of Bollywood movies and his name was also very popular in TV series as well. In 1978, he made his film debut with the film Swarg Narak. After this, he acted in films like Charkha, Saransh, Manthan, Kalyug, Trikal, Aghaat, Drohi, Thiruda Thiruda, Sardari Begum, Koyla, Soldier, Aks and several others. He was known for his villainous characters.

The actor studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Therefore, he has a close relationship with Pune. While completing his degree here, he started working on many small projects. He also worked in English films like The Perfect Murder and The Deceivers. He worked in Shakespeare Wallah which was also exhibited at many international festivals in Asia and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Ghouse was also a Hindi voice-over artist who dubbed for Disney’s animation classic The Lion King (1995), in which he voiced Scar, and in the historical actioner 300, in which he dubbed for Gerard Butler’s King Leonidas.

Ghosh was a famous face in the television industry and played the roles of Ram, Krishna and Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj TV series. He was also a part of the sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya.

Apart from Bollywood he has also worked in Malayalam and Tamil films. He acted with south stars like Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.