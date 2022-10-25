Salma Hayek Makes a Typo While Wishing Netizens 'Shush' Diwali, Fan Says 'Still Appreciable'

Famous American-Mexican actress Salma Hayek took to social media to wish her fans and followers on the occasion of the festival of lights. The Grown Ups actress shared a photo on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen sitting with goodies in her hand. She is wearing a black dress and has kept her hair open. She completed her looks with light makeup. However, in her caption, the actress made a slight typo. Salma wrote ‘Shush’ instead of ‘Shubh’ in her Diwali post.

She wrote, “Happy Diwali Shush Deepavali #india #lights." But this did not disappoint her fans and followers as they were happy with her effort of wishing them on the festival. “It’s *Shubh* but thank you, so very much Salma!" wrote one fan. Another fan added, “Shubh* but its okay youre salma." “It’s not shush it’s shubh* deepavali🙃, still appreciable❤️" read another comment.

One of the followers also tried to justify it by taking a hilarious stand. They wrote, “Shush is right! Less noise, more light."

Take a look at the post:

This is not the first time the actress is showing her love for Indian culture. Back in 2020, she shared that she is a devotee of the Hindu goddess Laxmi. Taking to Twitter, Salma shared the picture of goddess Laxmi, saying that when she wants to connect with her inner beauty, and starts meditation focussing on goddess Laxmi. She also wrote the same line in Spanish and used the hashtags — #innerbeauty, #hinduism and #lakshmi.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek is all set to feature in Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film ‘Without Blood’ alongside actor Demian Bichir. Based on a critically-acclaimed novel of the same name by the Italian author Alessandro Baricco, the film will be released sometime later next year.

