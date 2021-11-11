Salma Hayek Says She Had a Screaming Fight With Chloé Zhao Over Eternals Script

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals is all set to hit the big screens today, November 11. The film helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao has a unique casting and will see actress Salma Hayek debut as a superhero. She will be seen donning the character of Ajak in MCU’s film. However, she revealed that there was a time when she got into a serious fight with director Chloé as she had some issues with the script.

In a recent interview with Elle, she revealed that an argument took place at her house and the people around them were worried that she might get fired from the film.

“I had some problems with the script and we got into a serious fight at my house. We were both passionate. And she was like, “No, but that’s not how I designed it." The people outside my house were calling it a fight because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time," she told the publication.

She continued, “The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired. I came out and I said, “Wow, I’m in love with her brain!" That was the best creative conversation I’ve ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same. She told me, “Wow! That was amazing." It was just complete freedom. We found our middle ground. While finding it, we came up with other ideas. It was super exciting."

She also said that she was elated on knowing that she would be playing one of the Eternals in the film as she initially thought she was going to play a grandmother, owing to her age. “I never thought I was going to be one of the Eternals. It doesn’t happen. It’s never happened to me like that before without a fight and like, “I can do this, please hire me!" When she told me I was one of them, I was like,“Me, Mexican, Middle Eastern? Me, in my fifties? I’m going to be a superhero in a Marvel movie?"

Salma Hayek added that sometimes as a woman, and a woman of colour, one feels overlooked.

“Sometimes as a woman, as a woman of colour and with the age, you feel so overlooked. It was one of those moments where you think, Okay, I held on in this industry, survived for this long. I just felt acknowledged by somebody I admire and didn’t know she was watching me. I kept feeling like, Shit, this one is cool. She’s got balls, she’s interesting," she expressed.

Apart from Hayek, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, and Kumail Nanjiani among others.

