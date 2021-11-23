Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan to Appear as Special Guests on Reality Show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

The weekend special episode of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his Antim: The Final Truth co-actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana as special guests. They are coming to promote their movie, which is set to release on Nov 26 in cinema halls. It is the remake of Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern from filmmaker-actor Pravin Tarde.

Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan will also appear as celebrity guest on the show to promote his crime thriller film Bob Biswas. The trailer of the film was launched recently and the movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on Dec 3. It also co-stars Chitrangda Singh and is a spin off of 2012 feature film Kahaani.

On the episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa both Salman and Abhishek will be sharing some anecdotes from their movies and personal lives and contestants will be performing on a few tracks from their movies in a mark of love and honour.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will showcase top 16 contestants competing with each other. The show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, on Nov 25, John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is releasing and will be clashing with Antim at the box office. John and lead actress Divya Khosla Kumar arrived on the Bigg Boss 15 stage to promote their action film which sees the Madras Cafe actor in triple roles.

(With IANS inputs)

