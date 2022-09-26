Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar to Come Together for Commercial Actioner After Tiger Zinda Hai? Read Details

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s collaborations have mostly resulted in blockbusters. The duo has so far worked together in three films- Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, and fans have been waiting to see them work together again. Well, looks like their prayers have been answered because reports suggest that the duo would collaborate once again.

A report in Peepingmoon suggests that Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar has been in talks. A source told the portal, “Salman and Ali have been discussing many projects over the past few months, and they have finally zeroed in on an action film. It’s a quintessential actioner, strongly backed by emotional quotient. The subject of the film is a challenging one and requires Salman to undergo a physical transformation, much like in their sports-drama, Sultan, in which Salman played a middle-aged wrestler on a journey to regain his lost respect. Salman has verbally okayed the film and is waiting for the full script before taking the final call."

The same report mentions that if things materialise, the film will go on floors in mid 2023 and will release by Eid 2024. The same source added, “Ali Abbas Zafar is currently working on the post-production of Shahid Kapoor’s film and is simultaneously focusing on the pre-production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer goes on floors in the first week of January 2023 with a four-month schedule planned to finish it. Ali will start working on the Salman Khan film soon after finishing the action-comedy."

Well, we would definitely want to have our fingers crossed. Currently, Salman Khan is busy with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is also waiting for the release of Tiger 3, which has Maniesh Sharma as the director. Ali Abbas Zafar, meanwhile, has become a father just a couple of days back with the birth of his daughter Alija. His last project, Jogi, came out on Netflix.

