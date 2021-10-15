Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Promote IPL's Antim Match Between CSK and KKR

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to social media to hype up the upcoming IPL finale between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The advertisement featured his brother in law Aayush Sharma as well, as the two discussed the ‘Antim’ match between the two powerful teams. The actor’s upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, too, got its release date recently. The much-awaited and highly anticipated film stars Aayush Sharma in the lead.

The action drama is a gripping tale of two powerful men, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, coming from polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster, culminating into fiercely feverish encounters and conflicts between the two.

On Wednesday, Salman unveiled the motion poster of Antim and wrote, “#ANTIM ka intezaar hua khatm! Releasing on November 26 in theatres worldwide."

The poster shows a menacing Salman as well as bloodied Aayush in a clear pitch of one against the other. The riveting poster, with its crisp renditions and clean graphic execution, reveals a fierce and aggressive Aayush with a menacing look on his face, ready to face his opponent and take him out. The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, yet vicious look in his eyes.

The actors have prepped to the tee for the upcoming film and in one of his recent interviews, director Mahesh Manjrekar revealed that Aayush continued shooting despite injuring his hand.

It was learned that while shooting for the song Vighnaharta, which was released during Ganesh Chaturthi, Aayush got injured and fractured his palm, however, he continued to shoot as they were on a tight schedule. Director Mahesh Manjrekar heaped praise on Aayush for his commitment and hard work.

