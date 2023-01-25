Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Pose With Subhash Ghai at His Birthday Bash, See Inside Pics

Renowned film director Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday on Monday in Mumbai. His daughter Meghna Ghai Puri hosted a star-studded birthday bash which was attended by the who’s who of the industry and he was showered with much love and affection. Amongst the attendees was also Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shatrughn Sinha, Mahima Chaudhry and more. Today, Subhash Ghai dropped a photo on his Instagram account and penned a sweet note to thank Salman Khan for greeting him birthday ‘affectionately and greeting every family member’ at his home. The photo shows the director holding Salman’s face in his hands.

The note read, “God bless you, dear Salman, for giving a pleasant surprise by coming home to wish me a happy birthday so affectionately and to greet every family member with so much pure love. Proud of you for being such a good human being. Keep soaring. Stay blessed!”

Advertisement

Check out the photo here-

Salman Khan may have arrived a little late to the party, but he made sure he made the birthday boy feel special. As a sweet gesture, he arranged for a cake-cutting ceremony in front of the paparazzi and also fed the cake to Subhash Ghai. Subhash’s wife Mukta and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri were right beside the director.

Check out the sweet video here-

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha too captured some beautiful moments from the evening, including a family photo, a candid photo with Shatrughan Sinha and the director feeding him a piece of cake. The caption for his photos read, “Happy birthday mama. You only grow younger with each year. Your journey through life and your legacy as a legendary filmmaker will always inspire us. Thank you for all the unforgettable memories and stories that you brought to life on celluloid”.

Check out the photos here-

The birthday dinner of the legend was attended by stars like Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Alka Yagnik, Kartik Aaryan and many others.

Subhash Ghai is known for his works like Karz, Taal, Pardes, Yaadein, Saudagar and many more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here