Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar Not Collaborating for an Action Film, Say Sources

Salman Khan has worked with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar so far in three films - Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, and fans have been waiting to see them work together again. Recent reports suggested that the actor and filmmaker are reuniting for a fourth time. A source claimed that Salman and Ali have been discussing many projects over the past few months, and they have finally zeroed in on an action film.

It was also speculated that Salman will undergo a rigorous physical transformation and the film will go on floors next year for Eid 2024 release. However, sources close to the Bollywood superstar have denied the development.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

A source informs, “Contrary to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are not collaborating again. There were rumours about Salman giving his nod for big scale commercial action drama, which will go on floors next year and release in Eid 2024. However, these are hearsay and there is no truth to these stories."

Salman currently has several projects that are releasing soon or being filmed at the moment such as, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan (2022), and Tiger 3 (2023). It is speculated that Salman will start work soon on Dabangg 4 and No Entry instead."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here