Salman Khan and Family Come Together for Salim Khan's Birthday, See Pics

Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the family gathering that took place on Wednesday night to celebrate the 85th birthday of his father Salim Khan. The actor posted a family portrait on Instagram last night which featured his parents Salim, step-mother Helen, and mother Salma Khan. The picture also included Salim’s children -Salman, Arpita Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Alvira’s husband Atul Agnihotri, and Arpita and actor Aayush Sharma’s kids Aahil and Ayat were also spotted in the picture.

Salman was seen holding his niece Ayat in the picture. The actor posted a simple caption with the picture as he wrote, “Happy birthday dad.” Salman’s fans also wished Salim in the comments section of the post.

Salim has worked in the Hindi film industry as a scriptwriter and his collaboration with Javed Akhtar went on to produce some of the classic Bollywood movies including Sholay.

Although Salman is quite a reluctant user of social media, the actor does offer a sneak peek into his family life. An earlier post shared by the actor on the occasion of Father’s Day this year, Salman had shared another picture with his father. The picture also included his siblings and nephews. In the first picture, Salman, Arbaaz, Alvira, and Sohail were seen in the background as Salim sat on the couch.

Swiping left, the Instagram post revealed another picture which also included Alvira’s husband Atul and son Ayaan Agnihotri, and Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan Khan, and Sohail’s son Nirvaan Khan. Sharing this picture on the social media platform, the actor wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day.”

These days, Salman is busy promoting his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush. The movie is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is a remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

