Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor Turn Up the Heat in Throwback Pics from Judwaa Shoot

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared throwback pictures of herself with actor Salman Khan. She has uploaded the behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos of her 1997 film Judwaa. In the pictures, Karishma is seen in a red coloured one-piece dress while Salman is sporting a funky shirt and pants. Sharing the snaps, Karisma asked her followers to guess the song.

Many fans guessed the correct name of the song - “Tu Mere Dil Mein Basja" from the movie Judwaa. The track was sung by Kumar Sanu and Poornima. Anu Malik has composed the song.

Watch the original song

Judwaa was released in February 1997 and it was successful at the box office. The film was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

It seems that Karisma loves to celebrate the success of her films. Recently, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her movie Raja Hindustani. She shared a montage of her shots from the movie which also starred Aamir Khan and Archana Puran Singh among others.

Karisma will soon be seen reuniting with Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on the sets of India’s Best Dancer to recreate the magic of the bygone era.

Suniel and Karisma will be seen dancing to their hit song Sundara Sundara from the 1996 movie Rakshak, as per a promo shared by Sony TV.

