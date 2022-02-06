Salman Khan Asked His Team of Doctors to Keep a Check on Sunil Grover's Health: Report

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was making the headlines lately for his health. He had undergone heart surgery and also contracted coronavirus. The actor had needed cardiac surgery as two of his arteries were blocked and the third artery was almost blocked as well. He was discharged from the hospital a couple of days back. Now, reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had asked his team of doctors to keep an eye on him. Salman and Sunil had worked on the film Bharat and it is said that the two are good friends.

According to a source quoted by Times of India, “Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. He kept a close check on the comedian’s health while he was in the hospital. The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman’s team also kept a check on Sunil’s heart surgery."

Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. However, news agency PTI reported the same on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Earlier, Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, who was representing the hospital, informed News18.com that Sunil was also tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted for surgery.

On the work front, Grover starred in several movies and web series including Tandav, Bharat, Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Sunflower among others.

Sunil became a household name with his stint in the famous TV show Comedy Nights With Kapil, where he played the role of Gutthi. He continued with his comedy stints in The Kapil Sharma Show, where he essayed the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati. Reportedly, he is a part of Atlee’s next film which is yet untitled.

