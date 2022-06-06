Salman Khan Asked 'Who Is Behind Him'; Actor Replies 'Mere Piche Ek Aadmi Hai... Shah Rukh Khan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has stood the test of time. Their bond has gone through its own share of highs and lows and has emerged stronger than before. Most recently, Salman said that only one man is behind him and his name is Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, Salman also quipped that Shah Rukh has been after him for a long time. Salman also gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh’s upcoming films at the event.

During the award ceremony, IIFA hosts Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul asked celebrities in the audience a question, “Who is behind Salman?" Salman was also hosting the ceremony with the duo. While actor Kriti Sanon said ‘the audience’, singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa said ‘angels’.

In a video shared by a fan account, Salman said, “Mere piche ek aadmi hai aur uska naam hai Shah Rukh Khan. Aur yeh kabse mere piche hai, kabse. Kyuki kya haina ki Mannat ki jo building hai woh Galaxy ke piche hai. Agar us taraf se dekhoge toh woh bohut aage hai (There’s only one man behind me and his name is Shah Rukh Khan. He has been after me for such a long time. It is because Mannat is behind Galaxy. If you look from the other side, it’s way ahead)."

Salman Khan also shared his excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Atlee, Jawan. The film’s release date and title were announced in a teaser video last Friday. Salman took to his social media platforms and wrote, “Mere jawaan bhai ready hai," and tagged Shah Rukh.

Jawan marks SRK’s first collaboration with Atlee. The film’s director thanked Salman for appreciating the teaser. He wrote, “Thank you sir." Sharing more about the film, Shah Rukh had said in a statement, “Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

