Salman Khan Asks Himself Whether He is Married in New Ad Teaser, Builds Suspense

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. The Dabangg actor’s marriage has been a topic of national interest for a very long time now. And now recently, amidst gossip and morphed pictures of his rumoured wedding with actress Sonakshi Sinha, Salman has decided to tease his fans a bit on this topic through a social media post.

The actor has shared a video in which he appears to be talking about his marriage. The video is a teaser from an upcoming commercial. However, because it discusses Salman’s marriage, which has been the talk of the town for quite some time, the video has piqued everyone’s interest.

In the commercial, we see a younger version of Salman from his Hum Aapke Hain Koun days asking his present self, “Aur shaadi?" To which his present self replies, “Ho gayi," leaving the younger Salman surprised and his fans puzzled. In his caption, Salman says that we will get to know about the truth behind the video on Monday. In all probability, it is a promo for something big and interestingly, the actor is donning a t-shirt with Pepsi-Cola printed on it.

In terms of work, Salman Khan's next project is Tiger 3, the release date of which he revealed in another recent post. The movie will be released on Eid next year. Salman Khan confirmed the Tiger 3 release date after Shah Rukh Khan announced his Pathaan a few days back. Tiger 3 will see Salman teaming up once again with Katrina Kaif while Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist.Salman Khan also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up. The actor is also said to make special appearances in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2023, will now hit theatres on December 30, 2022.

Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth.

