Salman Khan Asks Karan Kundrra to 'Be a Man,' 'Take Stand' for Tejasswi: 'She's Your Girlfriend Dude'

The love story of Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss house this season has had its share of twists and turns, fights, and reconciliations. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be full of entertainment and drama, with host Salman Khan becoming enraged over Karan Kundrra’s conduct towards his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi Prakash will become emotional as the host stands up for her.

Despite being Tejasswi’s boyfriend, the Sultan actor argued that Karan has never made her a priority in the game. Salman firmly told Karan as he began schooling the housemates, “Since the beginning, it is clearly visible that Umar has never supported Tejasswi. Still, you always ask Tejasswi to be apologetic in front of Umar and never took any stand for her."

Advertisement

Salman further told Tejasswi that she should be upset only with Karan, as he himself takes no stand for her. “Karan, you have asked Tejasswi several times to apologise to Umar. What the f***? Has Umar ever come to you and said, ‘Let’s play for Tejasswi today’? Why do you not understand that Umar has not been supporting Tejasswi for a long time, and that’s not hidden from you? Is this your personality? Can you not take a stand for your loved ones?" Salman questioned Karan. He said that Tejasswi isn’t Karan’s priority. “Take a f***ing stand. Be a man! I will never allow a man to speak to my woman like that," Salman yelled at him as Tejasswi Prakash broke down in tears.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.