Salman Khan Asks Tiger 3 Crew to Enforce Strict Covid-19 Protocols on Film's Sets Amid Rising Cases

With the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases, productions and films releases are once again getting stalled or cancelled. Amid these, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, instructed his film crew to follow strict Covid norms on the sets. According to a source quoted by IndiaToday, the actor has asked the production house to set up a strict Covid protocol on the sets of Tiger 3, and as per instructions, only those who are required for the shoot will be present on location.

The publication quoted the source as saying, “No one wants to take a risk. Salman Khan is set to shoot some extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi who will be joining him in the coming days. There will be fight coordinators and an elaborate team for the same. For this, Salman has personally looked into the shoot arrangements to make sure every possible step is followed to ensure a safe shoot."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was supposed to shoot for his cameo in Tiger 3, has delayed it to February.

Instead of Shah Rukh, Salman is now scheduled to film his scenes with Emraan Hashmi for the film. It is rumoured that Emraan Hashmi plays the baddie, though he has remained tight-lipped about the film.

ETimes quoted a source saying, “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors." Salman and Katrina had filmed a portion of the film in Russia, Turkey and Austria, among other locations, last year.

