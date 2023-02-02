Megastar Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in the industry. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood never fails to make his close ones extra special. The Ready star often is very choosy when it comes to attending events, and he is very rarely seen attending Bollywood parties. Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde tied the knot with his girlfriend Shivani Shetty on Saturday. While the pics from his wedding are already doing rounds on the internet, Salman Khan’s pic from the wedding is now going viral on social media.

In the snap, Salman Khan looked uber-cool as he donned a black shirt and matching pants. The actor is all smiles in the picture as he poses next to the bride and groom. Take a look at the pic here:

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde got married “to the love of his life" over the weekend. Previously, Pooja shared breathtaking pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. She wrote about crying “happy tears" and laughing “like a child" in the last few days. For her brother’s big day, the actress wore an orange kanjivaram saree with an embroidered blouse and heavy jewellery. “My brother got married to the love of his life. What a rollercoaster of a week it was. I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child," wrote Pooja in her caption and added, “Anna (brother), as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart and find peace and understanding in each other’s presence."

Pooja Hegde has also shared a heartwarming note for the newest member of her family. She said, “Shivani Shetty, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family." In the wedding album, Pooja can be seen beaming with joy with her family by her side. Pooja’s brother, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, opted for a white sherwani for the special day.

See pictures of Pooja Hegde from her brother Rishabh Hegde’s wedding here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was just days ago that Salman Khan released the teaser of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan on the big screen. The short clip begins with an action-packed sequence of Salman Khan along with a poignant dialogue. It then introduces Pooja Hegde in a scenic romantic scene who asks Salman Khan for his identification. The teaser also features a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill in a South Indian avatar alongside Venkatesh Daggubati. If the clip is anything to go by, it seems that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has multiple power-packed scenes to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Watch it below:

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama flick is all set to hit the big screens in the month of April coinciding with Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently also made a stunning cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback Pathaan. He was seen as agent Avinash Singh Rathor aka Tiger, which has only catapulted fans’ anticipation for the release of Tiger 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News here