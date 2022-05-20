Salman Khan Attends Red Carpet Preview of Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi’s Escaype Live

Bollywood icon, Salman Khan was recently seen at the red carpet event for the premiere of the upcoming series, Escaype Live. The web series will be directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewari. Escaype Live stars Siddharth Suryanarayan, Shweta Tripathi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Waluscha De Sousa in prominent roles. The science-fiction thriller also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Ritvik Sahore, and Sumedh Mudgalkar in supporting roles. Recently the trailer for the series was released and was received with much fanfare by its viewers.

The Bajrangi Bhaijan actor took to his official Instagram account on Thursday and shared a poster of Escaype Live. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Big Nite Tonight For You All.. Best Wishes for your new show. #EscaypeLive @waluschaa @sktorigins @rahultewary (sic)." Salman Khan shared the trailer’s link on his Instagram bio as well.

Advertisement

As reported by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan looked dashing at the red carpet event. The 56-year-old star went for a casual look by opting for a fitted black shirt and some blue denim. Walking down the carpet, the actor looked handsome as he posed and smiled for the paparazzi’s cameras.

Escaype Live follows six Indians in contemporary India as they go about their lives and explores the realities of present-day social media. The plot centres around the six characters who attempt to win fame and fortune on a social media app known as ‘Escaype Live’, where the winner takes all and stands to win huge amounts of money. The web show is scheduled to start streaming on the 20th of May on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Siddharth Suryanarayan who is the main lead of the show, while referring to Escaype Live, said, “What drew me was the script and my character. It excited me that it dealt with social media, and while one has the freedom to do as they please, sometimes with anonymity and sometimes without, it also always brings up the ethical question of what is right and what is wrong. That to me is what makes the show explosive, yet exciting."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.