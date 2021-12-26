Salman Khan Bitten by Snake Ahead of Birthday, Madhuban Song Lyrics to Undergo Change

Music label Saregama on Sunday said the company will “change" the lyrics and the name of the song “Madhuban" after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that the video of the track has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The minister on Sunday had warned actor Sunny Leone, who stars in the video, and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their song ‘Madhuban mein Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor’ within three days or else face action.

Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel. As per the sources, this incident took place on early Sunday morning.

Director Sukumar says that he initially wanted to make a film about Andhra Pradesh red sander smuggling case with Telugu star Mahesh Babu but the project did not materialise. The filmmaker said he later tweaked the story and roped in Telugu star Allu Arjun, hence creating the two-part multilingual film — Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife, Serbian model, actress and dancer Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their baby boy Agastya during the coronavirus lockdown in July, 2020. Before that, they had also married in an intimate ceremony after announcing engagement on January 1. Now, as they bring up their baby boy, some pictures of Natasa from her Christmas celebration has given rise to speculation that she is pregnant for the second time.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look super-adorable as the newly-wed couple celebrates their first Christmas after marriage.

