Salman Khan Breaks Down Recalling How Suniel Shetty Helped Him Buy a T-Shirt: 'Paise Nahi The...'

Salman Khan is surely a superstar today but it goes without saying that the actor has seen lows as well. The actor recently hosted IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi when he also opened up about the time when he had no money, not even to buy a t-shirt.

In the recent promo of the mega award show, Salman Khan is seen talking about the time when he faced financial issues. On being asked by Riteish Deshmukh about the most memorable moment of his life, Salman revealed how there was a time when he could not afford a t-shirt and therefore it was Suneil Shetty who had helped him in buying one. “Earlier when I didn’t have money, at that time, I went to Suniel Shetty’s clothing shop. It was a very expensive one. I couldn’t afford anything more than a shirt or a pair of jeans and at that time Suniel noticed that I had no money so he gifted me a stone wash shirt. He noticed that I had my eyes on a wallet," the actor said.

As Salman further walked toward Suneil’s son and actor Ahan Shetty, he added, “So he took me home and gave me that wallet." In the promo, Ahan was also seen getting up and hugging the Tiger 3 actor as the latter breaks down.

For the unversed, IIFA 2022 was held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena and was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Several celebrities including Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan among others rocked the stage with their performances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Jassie Gill among others. The actor will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April next year. Apart from this, Salman is likely to begin shoot No Entry Sequel in October this year.

