Salman Khan Brutally Trolled for Jumme Ki Raat Fail with Pooja Hegde, Dancing with Disha Patani

Superstar Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour has been making news over the weekend, with a line-up of sizzling performances in Dubai. During one of the performances, Salman was seen reenacting a step from his song Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) with actor Pooja Hegde on stage. The original song featured actor Jacqueline Fernandez and the step involves Salman biting one end of her skirt as she walks in front of him.

In a clip that has now gone viral from Pooja Hegde’s performance, Salman was seen trying to pull off the same step with her, but failing. The actress was wearing a short bodycon dress with frills not long enough to bite for the actor. The video takes an awkward turn as Salman is seen trying and failing to complete the dance step and ends up laughing.

The clip evoked mixed reactions on Reddit. A person said, “He was trying to do the famous step that was with his teeth but the joke was that this dress was short. Poor taste for sure but I am pretty sure it was staged since it’s a really really popular step."

“I think there is some step in the original song where he chews on the skirt and dances and here he is trying to show there is nothing to bite on, whatever it is, it’s very weird," said another user.

A video of Salman dancing with Disha Patani has also gone viral, where netizens have trolled him for their age gap. While some Salman fans cheered for their chemistry on Twitter, one user said, “Salman would be older than her father. What chemistry are talking about?"

