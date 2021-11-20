Salman Khan Called Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma 'Ajeeb' for This Reason

With a few days left for Antim’s release, Salman Khan and team is busy with the film promotions. Also starring brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, the forthcoming action thriller is set to arrive in theatres on November 26, this year. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also features Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal.

In the promo video of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman will grace the stage alongside Aayush. The duo will be joined by Mahesh and Mahima on the comedy show. The clip posted on the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television, Salman Khan and Aayush can be seen exchanging funny banters with host Kapil Sharma.

Read: Aayush Sharma: Salman Bhai Is A Magnum Opus Star; He Put His Faith In Me | Exclusive

Advertisement

At one point Kapil asked Aayush what is the difference between Salman at home and Salman on sets. To this the actor shared that there is a lot of difference. He would meet ‘Bhai’ every alternate day, have fun and come back home. Salman is informally referred to as Bhai among his loved ones and well wishers. Aayush went on to share a hilarious anecdote when he dropped by Salman’s residence without his wife Arpita. “Bhai ne kaha, ‘Tu ajeeb insaan hai, tu baar baar yahaan kyun aata hai?’ (He said, “You are such a strange man, why do you keep coming here again and again?’).”This left Salman and others on the show in splits.

Take a look:

Aayush is married to Salman’s sister, Arpita. On November 18, Aayush and Arpita celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Read: Everything You Need to Know About Antim Actress Mahima Makwana

Speaking to News18, ahead of the release of Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush spoke about his reservations about Salman featuring in the film. He said, “There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation on nepotism. In fact, I went to all the people in the family to convince him not to do it.”

Aayush marked his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, alongside Warina Hussain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.