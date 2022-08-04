Salman Khan Casts The World’s ‘Smallest’ Singer Abdu Rozic in His Next Bhaijaan

If you have followed global social media trends closely, then a cute singing sensation named Abdu Rozic may have caught your eye. Hailing from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozic is the world’s smallest singer and is a popular social media celebrity. Aged 18, his stunted growth owes to the non-treatment of rickets that he developed as a child.

However, his differently-abled physicality was no hindrance to him as fame followed after he regularly posted Tajik rap songs online on his YouTube channel which has a large number of subscribers. And now, this worldwide sensation is going to make his break in Bollywood.

Yes, you read that right. Abdu has bagged a starring role in none other than Salman Khan’s upcoming Bhaijaan, previously known as Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. The artist shared the news on his Instagram handle.

He later confirmed the news by talking to local media and said he was thankful to Salman Khan for offering him a role in the film Bhaijaan. He said that he was going to play a gangster in the film. There is no doubt that watching him in the role of a gangster in the film will be a great fun experience for the audience. He also sang the song Dil Deewana from Salman Khan’s film Maine Pyar Kiya during the discussion. Reportedly, Abdu met Salman Khan for the first time during the IIFA 2022 Award ceremony.

Talking about the film, Bhaijaan was originally titled Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali and had been in pre production stage for a long time. Filming started in May this year. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Shahnaz Gill. Bhaijaan is slated to release on December 30 this year.

