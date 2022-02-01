Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan Catches Up With Pratik Sehajpal, Ritesh at Bigg Boss 15 After-Party, UmRash Reunite With Rajiv

Salman Khan Catches Up With Pratik Sehajpal, Ritesh at Bigg Boss 15 After-Party, UmRash Reunite With Rajiv

Bigg Boss 15 contestants were seen catching up with each other post the show
Bigg Boss 15 contestants were seen catching up with each other post the show

While Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra went out on their first date post the show, Rajiv, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were seen catching up with each other.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 01, 2022, 13:59 IST

Bigg Boss 15 might be over but that hasn’t ended the bond between the contestants. While show winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra went out on their first date as a couple post the show, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were seen catching up with each other at the after-party. Adding more glamour to the meeting was the host Salman Khan himself. On Monday, the runner up of the show Pratik Sejahpal took to Instagram to share a photo with Salman from their party.

Expressing gratitude, he wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai.

Advertisement

I hope you’re proud of me. @beingsalmankhan Dreams come true just gotta have faith ❤️."

RELATED NEWS

Wildcard contestant Rajiv shared a selfie with Salman and wrote, “With the Legend at the after party! Thank you so much Bhai ❤️ for being an amazing host as always! For guiding and looking after me always in the show! Lots of love and thank you for a lovely after party! ❤️ @beingsalmankhan."

Rajiv also shared a photo with Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. After the former’s midway entry in the show as a wildcard contestant, she had formed a strong bond with Umar. They were often linked up with each other in the show. Rajiv wrote, “Here you go UMRASHJIV together for our fans!!! My 2 bestest!!! @umarriazz91 @imrashamidesai #umarriaz #rashamidesai #rajivadatia."

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh, too, shared a couple of photos from the reunion.

Advertisement

Here’s what the Bigg Boss couples Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and Tejasswi-Karan has been up to post the show:

After four months of entertaining its audience, Bigg Boss 15 concluded on Sunday, January 30 and Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy. Pratik was the first runner up whereas Karan came in third. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai too made it to the top six.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: February 01, 2022, 13:59 IST