Salman Khan Confirms Jacqueline Fernandez Will Perform in Da-bangg Tour Despite Controversy

One of the biggest international concerts by Bollywood — Da-Bangg Tour — is all set to take the world by storm. Starting on December 10, the live concert brings together some of the most popular stars from the film industry who perform on an international stage to regale spectators with enthralling choreography, comic acts, hit tracks and much more.

The Salman Khan-led team touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. The live action will be witnessed at the International Arena in Boulevard, which happens to be one of the most captivating zones for tourists seeking entertainment at the Riyadh Season.

On landing in the country, Salman met Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh, also presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree. The Bollywood superstar shared a video from the meeting with his “brother". Salman and Alalshikh are seen greeting each other with warmth and hospitality as they shake hands.

Salman’s hand impressions were taken during a press conference held yesterday. The actor’s hands will be part of the historic wall of fame in Boulevard in Riyadh.

Ahead of the musical concert, he thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for welcoming them and giving an opportunity to Bollywood to conduct a concert of a scale this large. He also addressed speculations about Jacqueline Fernandez joining the team. The actress was scheduled to be a part of the concert but it was disrupted by the current investigation of her alleged involvement in a money laundering case by ED.

Salman promised that she will be travelling and joining the team to perform. He also joked that in case she fails to make it, he will perform in her place. “She will be here tomorrow at the concert and will perform," said Salman.

The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul and Aayush Sharma.

