Salman Khan Confirms Tiger And Shah Rukh's Pathan to Come Together for New Film; Tiger 3 Out by Dec 2022

Salman Khan has said that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will most likely release before Tiger 3. For the uninitiated, SRK and Salman have cameos in each other’s films - SRK will be seen in a special role in Salman’s Tiger 3, while Salman will also feature in SRK’s Pathan.

However, during a media interaction on his birthday, Salman also revealed that Tiger and SRK’s Pathan will also come together for a new film besides making cameos in their respective movies. When asked about their cameos, Salman confirmed that they will be seen in special roles in each of their films. Salman then went ahead and added, “Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan should come before that."

Advertisement

During the meet and greet with paps, Salman also revealed the title for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Salman Khan recently announced the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ at the ‘RRR’ pre-release event in Mumbai. The sequel is set to be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film. Salman attended the event to show support for Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. During the event, Salman Khan made the surprising reveal while talking about how SS Rajamouli’s father gave the actor one of the best films of his career.

Salman said that K V Vijayendra Prasad has titled the sequel ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. Further, Salman went on to say that post ‘Tiger 3’, the sequel of ‘No Entry’ will happen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.