Salman Khan Decided To Shelve No Entry 2 Due To This Reason? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan fans have been quite excited ever since the announcement of the sequel of his much-loved comedy-drama No Entry was made. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s fans have been waiting for further details of the film including the confirmation of the star cast, and shoot dates. The latest update on the film is unfortunately an unexpected piece of news. If a report in Bollywood Hungama is anything to go by, then it is being stated that Salman has decided to shelve ‘No Entry 2’ owing to legal and financial complications.

According to a report in the entertainment news portal, Salman had his heart set on the film and wanted to make it. The report added that the actor had himself sat on the script with Anees Bazmee and felt it was amongst the funniest scripts he read in the last decade. However, the first part was stuck in multiple legal tangles due to a movie studio shutting its shop. Reportedly, Salman initially thought it would be easy for him to resolve the conflict. However, when he dug deep into the matter, the maze was a lot more complicated.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The report further revealed that the idea was to pay off everyone and acquire the rights. But when a list of stakeholders to be paid off was made, the amount extended beyond the stipulated budget. Ones around Salman felt that there was a strong possibility of third-party raising issues against the film once it goes on floors as the rights are very opaque and they may have to spend additional money if that happens, the report in Bollywood Hungama stated.

Salman is very eager to do a comedy film, but circumstances are such that nothing is materialising, said an inside source. The report also added that Anees Bazmee has also moved on to making his superhero comedy. Salman is now reportedly on the lookout to find a new script to start work on from the month of January or February.

Advertisement

On the work front, Salman Khan has a bunch of movies to look forward to namely, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here