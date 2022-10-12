Salman Khan Defamation Case: Bombay HC Reserves Order On Plea Against Civil Court Verdict

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on a plea filed by Salman Khan against the orders of a court, which refused to grant him interim relief in a defamation suit that he registered against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkar. Salman owns a 100-acre farmhouse in Panvel and Ketan is the owner of the adjoining property.

Through social media posts, Ketan Kakkar alleged that Salman and his family carried out illegal activities in the farmhouse. Ketan, in his petition, also mentioned the illegal encroachment of his land by Salman Khan. Hence, referencing the post, Salman Khan and his family filed a defamation lawsuit against Ketan Kakkar. The petition filed by the actor’s counsel in the High Court mentions Kakkar’s post as not only defamatory and derogatory but also communally biased and potential to create a communal divide.

Khan’s counsel, in the complaint, contended that the defendant is trying to incite communal violence and Hindu-Muslim hatred by making provocative, and baseless statements. The complaint also mentions false statements based on religion, which are irrelevant and absurd are said by Ketan Kakkar.

The communal angle in the defamation lawsuit stems from Kakkar’s petition. Ketan Kakkar in his plea mentions that Khan while illegally encroaching on his land also usurped a Ganpati temple he had built on the property. Earlier, the matter was heard by the Session court which refused to pass a restraining order against Ketan Kakkar. The court identified Ketan’s action as a whistleblower as he has placed various pieces of evidence including show cause notices and complaints on the matter.

Khan’s counsel then moved the Bombay High Court and they have reserved the order. It is expected that the Bombay High Court will soon deliver the verdict on the defamation lawsuit.

