Salman Khan Delivers Fiery Performance on 'Hudd Hudd Dabangg' at IFFI 2021 Opening Ceremony; Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the stage on fire with his power-packed performance on ‘Hudd Hudd Dabangg’ song at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Salman stole the show as she shook a leg on some of his most popular dance numbers at the ceremony.

The actor, who landed in Goa for the festival on Saturday morning following Bigg Boss 15 shoot, looked dashing in a stylish jacket and black distressed denim. A video of the actor’s performance from the ceremony has emerged on social media, and needless to say, Salman floored us with his act.

Advertisement

The star-studded opening ceremony of the nine-day film gala, which took place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai along with film personalities like Prasoon Joshi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mouni Roy, Resul Pookutty, and Parineeti Chopra attended the event.

The ceremony also saw veteran actor-politician Hema Malini getting the Indian Personality of the Year award. She was felicitated by Thakur, Sawant, and Minister of State Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan. Whereas globally renowned filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo were honoured with the first-ever Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award.

“So much good work is happening here for our film industry. It is amazing to see young talented filmmakers get involved with IFFI. I believe this should continue," Malini said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.