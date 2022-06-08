Salman Khan Denies Threats From Any Person In Statement Recorded By Police | Deets Inside

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly denied threats from any person in his statement to Mumbai police. The Tiger 3 actor has also said that he has had no disputes or threat calls from anyone in the recent past.

As reported by Times Now, Salman Khan was also questioned regarding any possible connection to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. However, the actor told the cops that he does not know him. “I know Lawrence Bishnoi just like everyone else. Don’t know about Goldy Brar," Salman said as quoted by Times Now.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter last week threatening to kill them. An FIR was then filed against an unknown person and the probe is now underway. Security has also been beefed up outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai. Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has emerged as the prime suspect because Salman was on his radar back in 2018.

Earlier on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported that Delhi Police questioned Bishnoi regarding the threat letter to which he denied connection. “Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter: Delhi Police," the agency reported.

On the work front, Salman Khan has a number of projects lined up. He will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April 2023. He has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali title of which has now been changed to Bhaijaan. Reportedly, Salman Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence and the same scene will be used in his Tiger 3 as well. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

