Salman Khan Driving Auto Rickshaw Around Panvel in This Viral Video Leaves Internet ROFL

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel has gone viral on social media. Salman, who recently celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse, was spotted driving the auto late at night. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and a cap.

The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani on his Instagram account. The fans in the comment section had a field day with the video as they couldn’t believe what they were seeing. One wrote, “Bhai actor na hote toh yahi karte." While another one commented, “Kaisa publicity stunt hain yaar ye? But love you bhai!" “Searching that snake," a third user said, referring to a recent incident where Salman was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse.

Salman, on Sunday, was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. However, this didn’t stop the actor from greeting paps stationed outside his farmhouse to wish him on birthday (December 27). The actor also struck some happy poses for the paps and even joked, “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile dena bahut difficult hai (It’s very difficult to smile like this after a snake bite)." The actor looked handsome as ever in a leather jacket and corduroy pants.

Salman had an early birthday celebration on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with the team of RRR – Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen cutting a cake with the team.

