Salman Khan Drops Old Video of Akshay Kumar Breaking Down On a TV Show; Latter Reacts

Over the years, Salman Khan has become quite active on social media. He often gives shoutouts to his fellow actors for their films and praises them too. However, on Friday, the superstar took to his Instagram stories and dropped an old video of Akshay Kumar from one of the latter’s appearances on a television show.

In the video, Akshay can be seen crying inconsolably as he listened to an audio message from his sister. Along with the video, Salman penned down a heartwarming note and wrote, “I just come across something that I thought I must share with ev1. God bless u akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working n may god always be with u brother.. @akshaykumar."

Salman Khan’s gesture left Akshay Kumar ‘really touched’. The latter re-shared it on his social media handle and wrote, “Really touched by your msg @beingsalmankhan. Bahot achha laga. God bless you too. Shine on."

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have worked on several movies together including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Tees Maar Khan (2010) among others.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. Besides this, Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He will also be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence. Salman has also been hosting Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be soon seen in Selfie along with Emraan Hashmi. Produced by Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames, Selfiee is expected to release on February 24, 2023.

