Salman Khan Drops Special Post as Ek Tha Tiger Clocks a Decade, Asks Fans to Get Ready for Him in 2023

Superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ remains one of the most successful films of his career. Directed by Kabir Khan, the spy-film that was released in 2012, it was the first installment in the Tiger franchise and the first film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal. It received generally mixed reviews, with praise for its action sequences, music, and performances of its leads, while there was some criticism for its tone, which some critics found inconsistent, Ek Tha Tiger went on to set numerous box-office records during its theatrical run, grossing ₹334.39 crore worldwide. The film celebrates ten years today.

On Monday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share an action-packed montage of iconic scenes from Ek Tha Tiger(2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai(2017). However, what took the avid fans by surprise was the announcement of the next installment from the Tiger franchise titled Tiger 3 that would be gracing the silver screens on Eid next year, i.e., 21st April 2023. The caption read, “#10YearsOfEkThaTiger…And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | @kabirkhankk | @aliabbaszafar | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf."

Fans who are amped up to see Salman Khan on the big screen were quick to leave comments laced with enthusiasm. One of them wrote, “Tiger is back." Another fan commented, “Still waiting for Tiger 3". Someone also said, “OMG! Tiger is Back".

Earlier this year, the makers of the franchise had shared a teaser which showed Katrina Kaif’s high octane action sequences. The camera then shifts its focus on Salman Khan who was lying on a bench with a covered face. The actor speaks in a heavy baritone “Tiger always ready". Tiger 3 will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the movie would also reportedly feature Emraan Hashmi.

