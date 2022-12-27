Salman Khan's Fans Lathi Charged By Cops Outside Actor's Apartment On His 57th Birthday; Watch

Salman Khan’s birthday is no less than a festival for his fans. As the superstar turned 57 on December 27, a large number of fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartment residence to send birthday wishes and catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. In a video that was shared online by one of the paparazzi accounts, Salman Khan was seen waving at his fans and greeting them with folded hands from the balcony of his apartment.

However, as soon as the Tiger 3 actor left his balcony, the crowd went uncontrollable so much so that cops had to lathi-charge them to handle the situation. Watch the viral clip here:

Later, Salman Khan also took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture which was clicked from his balcony as he waved at fans. Overwhelmed with the love, the actor wrote in the caption, “Thank you all…"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also hosted a mega birthday bash last night which was a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan to Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Suneil Shetty and Iulia Vantur among others attended the birthday bash. Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail were also snapped at the celebration. Salman’s sister Arpita also posed for the paps with her actor-husband Aayush Sharma as she arrived for the party. Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman’s former girlfriend also graced the event to send wishes to her ex-beau.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif, which is slated for an April release. The actor will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence. He has also been shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Besides this, Salman has also been hosting Bigg Boss 16.

