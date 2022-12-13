Salman Khan Fell in Love With Pooja Hegde? Bollywood Superstar's Friend Strongly Reacts

A few days ago, an unverified tweet claiming that Salman Khan fell in love with Pooja Hegde on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, went insanely viral on social media. Now, one of Salman’s friends has strongly reacted to the wild rumour.

“Woh log jo aise wahiyat khabar phailate hain, kuch to sharm karo (those who spread such irresponsible rumours should have some shame). The girl (Pooja Hegde) is Salman’s daughter’s age. Just because they are doing a film together (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) some idiots may feel it is good publicity for the film. But it is embarrassing," the friend said, who further added that Salman “doesn’t care" about addressing the rumour.

Last week, a self-claimed film critic called Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to post this boisterous rumour that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were the new couple in tinsel town. He tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources."

Some of the fans questioned his sources as one said, “Who is that close source who give you information about Bhai ??" Another commented, “From this strange thing that you publish, you only want to make noise in the name of Salman Khan, who is always a commodity and a real gain for you in order to increase the number of interactions and noise with comments, attract viewers and increase the number of followers."

Some threw in a sarcastic comment like, “2 movie contract… isn’t it obvious they will spend time." Some even criticised the actor, pin-pointing the age gap between them, “Pooja is Salman’s daughter’s age if not younger. How disgusting this Bollywood is and then they claim love is blind. Pooja is surely getting a huge inheritance if this goes through."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is being directed by Farhad Samji and will feature some new faces like Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.

