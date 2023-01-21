Salman Khan Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser to Release With Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

There is going to be a clash between Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan but it’s not at the box office. After a gap of several years, fans eagerly await to see Shah Rukh Khan on-screen, and advance bookings for Pathaan have already begun. Meanwhile, there is a piece of good news for Salman Khan fans too.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the teaser for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is scheduled to release on January 25 and will be played with Pathaan in cinemas. A source told that the makers have cut a 1 minute-45-second-long teaser from the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “It’s the first time that the audience will get a glimpse into the world of Salman Khan’s family entertainer, which is gearing up for an Eid 2023 opening on April 21. Post the launch, the teaser will be up for public exhibition until the launch of trailer," the source was quoted as saying.

As per the reports, the teaser will likely be played with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in cinema halls. Although Salman Khan was missing from the action-packed Pathaan trailer, he has a cameo role in the movie.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. It’s being billed as an action comedy set against the backdrop of a great Indian family from the South. Telugu superstar Ram Charan will reportedly make a special cameo appearance in the film’s massive dance number.

Pathaan, on the other hand, has been creating a buzz since its inception. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

